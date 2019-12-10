In case you missed it, Vanna White's debut as temporary host of "Wheel of Fortune" aired last night. Here's the final puzzle of the night.
**Online Extra - Vanna Plays Host on Wheel
Dave Williams
Dave Williams
As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.
The news is officially out! The Stadium Tour presale starts tomorrow, get access here: https://defleppardrockbrigade.com
A wildlife wrestling showdown was captured in film by a group of amazed tourists, ending in an unexpected twist.
The sheriff’s department in Washington County, Oregon has gone on the offense -- planting “bait packages” on front steps of homes to catch culprits and deter potential criminals.
The week after Thanksgiving is usually slow at the box office . . . and this year wasn't an exception.
A blessed California waitress was the recipient of a huge gift when a customer tipped her $1,000 after the restaurant she worked at had to close for a week.
Ironically the day "Sesame Street" received its Kennedy Center Honor, the man who gave voice to two of the most popular characters on the children's TV series died. There's no word on the cause of death, but his family says he'd been living with a "movement disorder" called dystonia for some time.