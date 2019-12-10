  • Dave Williams

In case you missed it, Vanna White's debut as temporary host of "Wheel of Fortune" aired last night. Here's the final puzzle of the night.

As much as I love cheese, that is not exactly the smell that I want just randomly for my home . . . but hey, if you do, here's the just product for you.

A blessed California waitress was the recipient of a huge gift when a customer tipped her $1,000 after the restaurant she worked at had to close for a week.  

Ironically the day "Sesame Street" received its Kennedy Center Honor, the man who gave voice to two of the most popular characters on the children's TV series died. There's no word on the cause of death, but his family says he'd been living with a "movement disorder" called dystonia for some time.