ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for "thirtysomething(else)," a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles.

A new group of actors will play the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles. The Philadelphia-set series ran from 1987-91. Soon after "thirtysomething" debuted, its title became a catchphrase to describe baby boomers in their 30s.

Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are returning, and Zwick will direct

Feel Good Friday: Jackpotagious

Back in October, a woman in Maryland won a hundred grand on a scratch-off lottery ticket. But she didn't go get the cash right away, she wanted to wait until the New Year to cash it in.

Dave's Video of the Day: Crazy Shot

The Reading High School girl's basketball team was down by a bucket in the final seconds of a game at William Penn High School on December 28. The ball was on William Penn's side of the court.

Dave's Video of the Day: X-Ray Man

A surveillance cam at a train station in China filmed a guy putting his bag on the conveyor belt of a security scanner . . . and then he gets on it too. 

Introducing.....The Smart Pillow

With CES going on right now out in Las Vegas, a smart pillow made by lifestyle technology company 10minds was unveiled for attendees.

New Girl Scout Cookie

Here's some good news.....Girl Scout Cookie selling season just started, and those adorable little ladies are slingin' something new this year.