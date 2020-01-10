ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for "thirtysomething(else)," a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles.
A new group of actors will play the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles. The Philadelphia-set series ran from 1987-91. Soon after "thirtysomething" debuted, its title became a catchphrase to describe baby boomers in their 30s.
Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are returning, and Zwick will direct