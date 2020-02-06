  • Dave Williams

Well last night it was time for another Pool A unmasking on The Masked Singer!

I couldn't believe who it was....DREW CAREY!!!

Tags

In other news

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This is of course the biggest time of the year for chocolate-covered strawberries . . . people search for them 678% more this week than any other time of the year.

Super Bowl Numbers

Super Bowl Numbers

The Super Bowl has put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership. The Nielsen company says that 99.9 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Are you someone who likes eating all those fancy, expensive, imported cheeses? I mean don't get me wrong because some of them are delicious. But at the same time, there's no cheese like the fake orange powder on Kraft Mac and Cheese, am I right?!

Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

The Minnesota medical board has disciplined a doctor who treated Prince for prescribing pain medication for the pop megastar in another person's name.