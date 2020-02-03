  • Dave Williams

Taken from the new album by The Psychedelic Furs; 'Made of Rain'. Available to pre-order now: https://psychfurs.lnk.to/MoRYo

The Psychedelic Furs have a new single called "Don't Believe". And in May they're releasing their first new album since 1991. 

Special Surprise for Mom

On Friday Erika Benning was pretty nervous since she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest officer of the Irving Police Department near Dallas. It was what happened next that blew her mind.

New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola --…

Coke Energy in Stores

There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!

Feel Good Friday: Track Down

This wouldn't be a big deal today, because everything's saved in the cloud. But it used to be that if you lost a video, that sucker was gone forever.

Dave's Video of the Day: Lifesaver

A wonderful cyclist in racing gear carried a dog on his back after finding the animal abandoned and severely dehydrated in the middle of the road.