The Psychedelic Furs have a new single called "Don't Believe". And in May they're releasing their first new album since 1991.
**Online Extra - 80's Band is Back!
- Dave Williams
Dave Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
The Psychedelic Furs have a new single called "Don't Believe". And in May they're releasing their first new album since 1991.
So overall the ads weren't that fantastic last night during the Super Bowl but there we a few that stood out for me.
On last night's post-Super Bowl episode of "The Masked Singer", they unmasked the Robot.....it was Lil' Wayne.
On Friday Erika Benning was pretty nervous since she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest officer of the Irving Police Department near Dallas. It was what happened next that blew her mind.
Be happy that your Monday didn't start like this. It happened last week in North Carolina.
"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola --…
There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!
This wouldn't be a big deal today, because everything's saved in the cloud. But it used to be that if you lost a video, that sucker was gone forever.
A wonderful cyclist in racing gear carried a dog on his back after finding the animal abandoned and severely dehydrated in the middle of the road.