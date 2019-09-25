Ringo Starr joined the Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a new version of the Beatles’ hit “Yellow Submarine,” this time performed with toy instruments.
In a set decorated like the animated submarine from the Beatles’ film (and with animation added to the video), the group offered up a quirky rendition of the tune using instruments like kazoos, xylophones and shakers.
Starr is prepping to release a new album, What’s My Name, which is out October 25th via UMe. Earlier this month, he dropped a rendition of John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” featuring former bandmate Paul McCartney.