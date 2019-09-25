  • Dave Williams

Ringo Starr joined the Roots and Jimmy Fallon for a new version of the Beatles’ hit “Yellow Submarine,” this time performed with toy instruments.

In a set decorated like the animated submarine from the Beatles’ film (and with animation added to the video), the group offered up a quirky rendition of the tune using instruments like kazoos, xylophones and shakers.

Starr is prepping to release a new album, What’s My Name, which is out October 25th via UMe. Earlier this month, he dropped a rendition of John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me” featuring former bandmate Paul McCartney.

Tags

In other news

Kindness Is Hot

Kindness Is Hot

While opinions may seem to differ day to day, a new international study shows that long term, people prefer kindness in a romantic partner.

Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

Australia's New Tech Catching Distracted Drivers

It's no surprise that distracted driving is dangerous -- and that we do it anyway. However, a pilot program in New South Wales, Australia might predict what could come here: cameras that catch drivers in the act.

Look Out Ken & James, Here Comes Jason

Look Out Ken & James, Here Comes Jason

If you’ve been sleeping on Jeopardy! since James Holzhauer departed with his astounding $2.4 million haul earlier this year, it’s time to start tuning in again.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tortilla Toss

Dave's Video of the Day: Tortilla Toss

An Idaho man attending a Guinness World Records event in Toronto captured the record for furthest tortilla throw, hurling the disc-shaped food item a distance of 54 feet, 5 inches.

'Downton Abbey' Crowned #1

'Downton Abbey' Crowned #1

Downton Abbey grabbed an estimated $31 million, propelling it to number one at the box office and giving Focus Films its biggest opening weekend ever. It surpassed the studio's previous champ, Insidious Chapter 3, which collected $22.7 million in 2015.