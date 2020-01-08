It's interesting to hear songs that you know played on an unusual instrument, give this a listen.....
AND there's more: https://mashable.com/article/weird-song-covers/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Did you see Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk show off some dance moves at a new multibillion-dollar plant near Shanghai? No?! Well here you go.
It's interesting to hear songs that you know played on an unusual instrument, give this a listen.....
If you are sky watcher then 2020 promises to be a treat for you, especially when it comes to full Moons.
Sadly it seems like there is no end in sight to the bushfires ravaging Australia, yesterday I mentioned that Pink made a $500,000 donation to help. Well now actor Chris Hemsworth has made a rallying cry to his followers to support his devastated country.
Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its box office domination, delivering an estimated $33.7 million and grabbing first place for the third week in a row.
Recently here The Original Donut Shop Coffee commissioned a survey of 2,000 adults. And its results show that 85% of us Americans try to employ some positive thinking in the morning to enhance the day.
This is something that I've kept an eye on since I have a friend on the Western Coast of Australia and all those poor animals getting caught up in the wildfires.