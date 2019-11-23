  • Dave Williams

Coldplay dropped two new songs this week: "Daddy" and "Champion of the World". See what you think of them.

Cardi B is joining with Pepsi to give away cash for Christmas. She is starring in the soft drink company’s new holiday “Gift It Forward" campaign in a fantasy commercial titled, “A Cardi Carol.”

So guess what? Taco Bell says it’s testing new crispy tortilla chicken tenders! Yes it's an effort to upset the chicken wars dominated by fowl food purveyors Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

This mom took her kids to go meet the Grinch and told them in the car "don’t be scared he’s nice" They said "We won’t be scared we like the Grinch" You HAVE to see their reaction!