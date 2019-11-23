Coldplay dropped two new songs this week: "Daddy" and "Champion of the World". See what you think of them.
**Online Extra - New Coldplay Videos
- Dave Williams
In other news
It's got to be miserable if you go into Thanksgiving dinner and you just plain hate Turkey.
Cardi B is joining with Pepsi to give away cash for Christmas. She is starring in the soft drink company’s new holiday “Gift It Forward" campaign in a fantasy commercial titled, “A Cardi Carol.”
These campers, including one guy especially, had a VERY close call!
Opening nationwide on Friday:
So guess what? Taco Bell says it’s testing new crispy tortilla chicken tenders! Yes it's an effort to upset the chicken wars dominated by fowl food purveyors Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.
Alicia Keys hits the roller rink in her new video, "Time Machine". Get transported back to your childhood!
Everyone loves great customer service right?! Well this guy out in New York just set the bar a little higher . . .
This mom took her kids to go meet the Grinch and told them in the car "don’t be scared he’s nice" They said "We won’t be scared we like the Grinch" You HAVE to see their reaction!