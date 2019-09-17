  • Dave Williams

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow released what appears to be a preview of the third chapter of the franchise with the short film, Battle at Big Rock, which premiered on FX Sunday night, and online shortly after.

Directed and co-written by Jurassic World writer/director Colin Trevorrow, the short picks up a year after the events of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, where Eli Mills, played by Rafe Spall, tricks Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire into saving as many species as possible from a volcano that destroys the island on that hosts Jurassic World. He attempts to auction off the prehistoric beasts to the highest bidders, but the film ends with the dinos being allowed to escape and roam free.

Battle at Big Rock opens with a family camping trip that turns into a fight for survival when a peaceful female nasutoceratops and her baby wander into the camp, followed by a hungry, carnivorous allosaurus, which tries to make them his dinner. When his prey manages to escape, he sets his sights on the campers.

Battle at Big Rock stars André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd and Pierson Salvador.

Jurassic World 3, also directed by Colin Trevorrow, is slated for a 2021 release.

