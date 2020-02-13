  • Dave Williams

Janet Jackson joins Jimmy and The Roots to perform her global hit "Runaway" with classroom instruments.

See the full instrument list below:

Janet Jackson - Vocals

Jimmy - Vocals, Wood Block, Bass Drum

Questlove - Kick Drum, Hand Clappers

Black Thought - Tambourine

James Poysner - Melodica

Captain Kirk - Ukulele Mark - Xylophone

Tuba Gooding Jr. - Orange Shaker and Kazoo

Stro - Bongos

Kamal Gray - Xylophone

Ian Hendrickson-Smith - Toy Sax

Dave Guy - Toy Trumpet

