Janet Jackson joins Jimmy and The Roots to perform her global hit "Runaway" with classroom instruments.
See the full instrument list below:
Janet Jackson - Vocals
Jimmy - Vocals, Wood Block, Bass Drum
Questlove - Kick Drum, Hand Clappers
Black Thought - Tambourine
James Poysner - Melodica
Captain Kirk - Ukulele Mark - Xylophone
Tuba Gooding Jr. - Orange Shaker and Kazoo
Stro - Bongos
Kamal Gray - Xylophone
Ian Hendrickson-Smith - Toy Sax
Dave Guy - Toy Trumpet
