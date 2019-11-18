Online Extra - Harry Styles' New Song

  • Dave Williams

Harry Styles has released “Watermelon Sugar,” the latest taste from his upcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. The singer announced an expansive world tour earlier this week.

"Ford v. Ferrari" won the box office with a $31 million debut.  "Charlie's Angels" bombed . . . making only $8.6 million in its first week!

Who really wants to show up to a party with just a 30-pack of beer when you could roll up with THIS?!

Check it out, this guy in South Africa had his friend film him as he sang his drive-thru order at McDonald's. The fun thing is that the worker went with it and sang back to him.

Alright so if you're a cat person, you'll love this: There is a guy out in Utah named Philip Rogich who's trying to help as many feral cats as he possibly can to make it through the winter.