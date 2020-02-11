  • Dave Williams

Green Day performs "Oh Yeah!" from their new album for the Late Late Show audience.

Green Day appeared on The Late Late Show to perform their recent song “Oh Yeah!” and to discuss their new album Father of All… 

The rock band gave a rousing performance of the upbeat track and sat down for an interview with host James Corden.

Tags

In other news

Shamrock Shake Returning

Shamrock Shake Returning

Soon it will be one of my favorite times of the year, when McDonald's brings back the Shamrock Shake. And this time it's also getting a twist!

What a Finish!

What a Finish!

With only the help of one additional letter, Miami teacher Jessie Rebhan  impressively solves "BUYING A JUICER" to win $37K in the Bonus Round.

'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

'Birds of Prey' Perches at #1

The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.  

Favorite Valentine's Candy

Favorite Valentine's Candy

It's good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine's Day. Mostly because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.

First Look at Genius: Areatha

First Look at Genius: Areatha

Here's your chance for a first look of Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the upcoming eight-part anthology drama Genius: Aretha. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Dave's Video of the Day: Water....NOW!

Zeus the Husky is not shy letting his owners know what he wants. After several cries and howls, it was discovered that he drank all the water in the bowl and needed a refill.