Online Extra - 'Beercations'

According to a new survey of American beer drinkers, seven in 10 Americans say they've traveled to a location specifically to sample that region's booze.
That's right: Beer and wine tourism is a thing, according to the survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Visit Anaheim, in advance of September 28's National Drink a Beer Day.
The survey noted that a third of the Americans polled say they've traveled to France to sample the wine, while 47% who went to Germany did so for the beer.
Seventy-two percent of beer drinkers, in fact, say they've taken a "beercation" -- making time in their regular holiday schedule to visit a local brewery.