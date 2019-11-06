Dean Martin's daughter Deana Martin is definitely NOT a fan of John Legend's new version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Kelly Clarkson, which makes the song more P.C. and I couldn't agree more!
The song will be on his new album, which will drops in stores and online this Friday (11/8).
She was recently on a British talk show, while Deana said she likes John, she's "absolutely" offended that he rewrote the lyrics.
She said, quote, "It's absurd. I think what he's done is, he's stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser's song and from my Dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one. But don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song."
