Dean Martin's daughter Deana Martin is definitely NOT a fan of John Legend's new version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Kelly Clarkson, which makes the song more P.C. and I couldn't agree more!

The song will be on his new album, which will drops in stores and online this Friday (11/8).

 She was recently on a British talk show, while Deana said she likes John, she's "absolutely" offended that he rewrote the lyrics. 

She said, quote, "It's absurd. I think what he's done is, he's stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser's song and from my Dad. He should write his own song if he doesn't like this one. But don't change the lyrics. It's a classic, perfect song." 

**Skip to the 5 minute mark of the video**

George Michael's New Music

So nearly three years after his death, George Michael has a posthumous single called “This Is How (We Want You to Get High)." The track will be released as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Last Christmas.

It'll Be a Pringles Thanksgiving!

Get ready because it's back again! As we know Pringles has gotten in on Thanksgiving for the past few years by jamming all sorts of different holiday food flavors into their chips.   

Dave's Video of the Day: Almost Deadly

This is why you need to be aware of your surroundings at ALL times!! A 20-year-old woman was taking photos with her mom at the Grand Canyon . . . when she lost her footing on a ledge and almost fell. 

Microsoft May Lead the Way

We've talked about a four day work before and how it could be beneficial. As you know Microsoft boasts cutting-edge technology for business. There are workers everywhere hoping that the company breaks new ground by implementing a four-day workweek.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tough Owl

Wednesday while on the road a Glendale couple was surprised when they hit something in the road and then discovered an owl was stuck in the front grill of their car.