Astronaut Christina Koch completes a record 328-day mission in space returning to Earth with Luca Parmitano and Alexander Skvortsov both of whom completed 201 days in space. Read more... https://go.nasa.gov/2GZRYTH

(AP) – An International Space Station crew including NASA astronaut Christina Koch, who has spent more time in space on a single mission than any other woman, has landed safely in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz capsule carrying Koch along with station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Russian space agency’s Alexander Skvortsov touched down on Thursday afternoon.

Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space. She has given researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.

NASA needs such data since it plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

This is of course the biggest time of the year for chocolate-covered strawberries . . . people search for them 678% more this week than any other time of the year.

Super Bowl Numbers

The Super Bowl has put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership. The Nielsen company says that 99.9 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese Powder

Are you someone who likes eating all those fancy, expensive, imported cheeses? I mean don't get me wrong because some of them are delicious. But at the same time, there's no cheese like the fake orange powder on Kraft Mac and Cheese, am I right?!

Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

The Minnesota medical board has disciplined a doctor who treated Prince for prescribing pain medication for the pop megastar in another person's name.