Police were called recently to an Ohio home where they had to remove a 5 foot alligator that had been living in the basement for 25 years.

The owner Dusty Rhoades has set things up for the alligator, it was living in a tub-like structure with water and a sump pump. The owner told WBNS-TV that he got the gator at a reptile flea market.

Rhoades was in possession of the alligator without an exotic animal permit but avoided being cited after agreeing to voluntarily surrender the alligator to state wildlife officials, after a health check it was seen to be in good health.

Alli, what Rhoades named the alligator, will eventually have a new home at an alligator sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Now Starbucks Too

Starbucks Canada is going plant-based for breakfast. The coffee chain announced that its very first faux-meat menu item — the Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich — will be debuting on March 3 as part of Starbucks Canada’s “core menu.”  

Feel Good Friday: Tracy Morgan

Can you believe that it's been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a car crash?Even years after he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him. Tracy honored Gina Domingo with the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing." 

American Horror Story 10 is Coming

Hold on to your couch because Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list though? Ma…

Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

It really kind of seems like this has been the week where Americans finally started taking the coronavirus threat seriously. And of course  we don't want ANYTHING to do with it. It's nasty!