Police were called recently to an Ohio home where they had to remove a 5 foot alligator that had been living in the basement for 25 years.
The owner Dusty Rhoades has set things up for the alligator, it was living in a tub-like structure with water and a sump pump. The owner told WBNS-TV that he got the gator at a reptile flea market.
Rhoades was in possession of the alligator without an exotic animal permit but avoided being cited after agreeing to voluntarily surrender the alligator to state wildlife officials, after a health check it was seen to be in good health.
Alli, what Rhoades named the alligator, will eventually have a new home at an alligator sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, S.C.