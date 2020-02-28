starbucks
livekindly.co

Starbucks Canada is going plant-based for breakfast. The coffee chain announced that its very first faux-meat menu item — the Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich — will be debuting on March 3 as part of Starbucks Canada’s “core menu.”  

The Beyond Meat used in the sandwiches will be the first plant-based “meat” to be incorporated into any Starbucks menu item across the globe, the chain confirmed. Starbucks said the company worked directly with Beyond Meat to “develop a delicious recipe uniquely designed with the Starbucks customer in mind,” according to a press release. So, what does it taste like? The patty is made with a unique blend of herbs and spices, featuring oregano, basil, rosemary and fennel. These ingredients complement the flavors of the egg, cheddar and artisanal bun that our customers know and expect,” the press release explains.

The patty’s protein content (10 grams) is also said to be derived from peas and brown rice. Starbucks didn’t say whether U.S. locations would be getting its own plant-based breakfast offering anytime soon, but customers can likely expect one sometime this year, according to Rosalind Gates Brewer, the COO of Starbucks.

Tags

In other news

Now Starbucks Too

Now Starbucks Too

Starbucks Canada is going plant-based for breakfast. The coffee chain announced that its very first faux-meat menu item — the Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich — will be debuting on March 3 as part of Starbucks Canada’s “core menu.”  

Feel Good Friday: Tracy Morgan

Feel Good Friday: Tracy Morgan

Can you believe that it's been six years since Tracy Morgan was critically injured in a car crash?Even years after he has not forgotten a woman who helped care for him. Tracy honored Gina Domingo with the "Tracy Morgan Award for Excellence in Rehabilitation Nursing." 

American Horror Story 10 is Coming

American Horror Story 10 is Coming

Hold on to your couch because Season 10 of American Horror Story has officially been teased, and all your favorite regulars are back: Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock. The newest name on the cast list though? Ma…

Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

Coronavirus Now Hurting Corona Sales

It really kind of seems like this has been the week where Americans finally started taking the coronavirus threat seriously. And of course  we don't want ANYTHING to do with it. It's nasty!

They Pay What For That?

They Pay What For That?

So do think "man my rent/mortgage is just way too high!" Well think again and be glad you're not in this boat.