TJ_PrimaryStackedHorizontal_TypeOnly_RED_CMYK
Taco John's

This past December at the Norfolk Taco John’s® location they held the annual Nachos Navidad promotion and decided to do something to give back to the community.

At the beginning of the week the Taco John’s® of Norfolk, was proud to present a check for a little over $1500 to Faith Regional Health Services Foundation for proceeds raised in the December promotion.
 
The proceeds that were donated will benefit the Hope Fund at Faith Regional. The Hope Fund is to support cancer patients in the region.
 
Kim Henrickson, the manager of Taco John’s® in Norfolk, wants to thank the community of Norfolk and the surrounding area for their support of the Nachos Navidad campaign!

Tags

In other news

Update from Red Lobster

Update from Red Lobster

**UPDATE - On Tuesday I told you about a change at Red Lobster in regards to the delicious Cheddar Bay Biscuits. There was an article that said they were limiting them to 2 per entrée and that if you wanted more that you would have to purchase them.

Norfolk Taco Johns Helps Faith Regional

Norfolk Taco Johns Helps Faith Regional

This past December at the Norfolk Taco John’s® location they held the annual Nachos Navidad promotion and decided to do something to give back to the community.

Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Mattel ready for Toyoko 2020 Olympics

Today Mattel, Inc. revealed their first products collection across brands in celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The collection will feature a variety of unique products across Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and UNO®.

Pepsi Crystal Diamond

Pepsi Crystal Diamond

Pepsi just launched a contest to give away a diamond engagement ring . . . with a twist. The diamond is lab-grown and it's made out of CRYSTAL PEPSI. 

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Harry Styles made an appearance on the BRIT Awards Tuesday over in London to perform his song “Falling.”

‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

‘Amazing Stories’: Reboot

Do you remember Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories?! I loved it, there were some really cool and interesting stories that he told with it.