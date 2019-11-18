Nurses, Doctors, and other healthcare professionals, you deserve a more comfortable shoe and Nike thinks they've got it for you.
Nike has announced a new range of shoes is coming that are specifically designed for "everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients."
They tested out their new Nike Air Zoom Pulse shoes at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon. The shoe is made to be easy to get on and off and simple to clean and the fit, cushioning, and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions.
So be on the lookout for them in near future. There's nothing like a good pair of shoes to help you get through a long day on your feet.