If iced coffee is your thing, then have I got some news for you!
With some many flavors out there like the Hostess coffees made to taste like Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Sno Balls, and Honey Buns finally hitting shelves. Now International Delight's caramel macchiato and Oreo coffees are joining the options for iced coffee fans.
Both flavors are made with real milk and cream, and in the comments, one Instagram user said that there isn't a very strong espresso taste if you prefer your coffee on the less bitter side.