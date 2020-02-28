Here are the movies hitting theaters this week.
Emma - In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Myra McFadyen -- Rated PG
The Invisible Man - When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Michael Dorman, Storm Reid, Amali Golden -- Rated R