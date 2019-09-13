  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide Friday:

Hustlers -- This crime drama, based on Jessica Pressler's 2015 New York magazine article titled The Hustlers at Scores, stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and rapper Cardi B as a group of strippers who fleece Wall Street high rollers. Also starring Julia Stiles and R&B artist Lizzo -- Rated R

The Goldfinch -- This drama, adapted from by Donna Tartt's 2013 novel of the same name, stars Ansel Elgort as a young man whose troubled childhood leads him to the world of art forgery. Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Nicole Kidman co-star -- Rated R

In August, after Popeyes announced it was launching a chicken sandwich, it started a nationwide craze, leading to long lines, shortages, and, at least in one case, a gunpoint robbery.

Eddie Money, the prolific singer and songwriter whose songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin'” and “Take Me Home Tonight”  soundtracked popular music in the 1980s, died Friday (Sept. 13). He was 70.

If Friday the 13th already makes you a little jumpy, you should know that the one coming up this Friday might feel a little creepier than usual.

Breakfast is serious business in the hyper-competitive world of fast food. Wendy’s is the latest to announce a big investment in getting morning customers.

Most new parents are used to being awoken by hearing their babies crying via a staticky monitor. But in its quest to be part of every aspect of your life, Google has now patented tech that will sense when your baby's about to wake up, and give you a heads-up as soon as he or she opens her eyes.