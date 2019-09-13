Opening nationwide Friday:
* Hustlers -- This crime drama, based on Jessica Pressler's 2015 New York magazine article titled The Hustlers at Scores, stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and rapper Cardi B as a group of strippers who fleece Wall Street high rollers. Also starring Julia Stiles and R&B artist Lizzo -- Rated R
* The Goldfinch -- This drama, adapted from by Donna Tartt's 2013 novel of the same name, stars Ansel Elgort as a young man whose troubled childhood leads him to the world of art forgery. Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Nicole Kidman co-star -- Rated R