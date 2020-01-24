New movies opening Nationwide today >>
"The Gentlemen" - American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. This movie features an all-star ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant -- Rated R
"The Turning" - takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. Starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, newcomer Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson -- PG-13