  • Dave Williams

Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:

The Way Back - A former HS basketball phenom, struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Starring Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Da’Vinchi -- Rated R

Onward - The latest Disney-Pixar movie stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two elf brothers on a quest to finish a magic spell that will let them finally meet the dad they never knew. On his 16th birthday, their mom gives Tom a gift which reveals that dad was a wizard . . . and he wrote a spell that would let him visit them after he was gone. But when Tom tries to cast it, he messes up and only brings back Dad's BOTTOM half. Also starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger, Tracey Ullman -- Rated PG

Tags

In other news

*Extra - 4Ocean Shows Impact of Ocean Plastic

The Arctic is one of the most isolated and forbidding places on the planet, but to the beluga whale, the frozen north is home. We still think of the Arctic as a pristine wilderness because the nearest cities are thousands of miles away, but plastic pollution has already infiltrated this cruc…

Katy Perry Preggo

If you haven't heard the news yet, a BIG congratulations is in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. They are expecting their first child together, the singer revealed in her latest music video "Never Worn White" where you can see Perry cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

Peeps Crocs

Some people love wearing Crocs, including my wife. Not everybody, but some. And some people like eating Peeps. Again, not everybody, but some. So . . . is there enough overlap in the two fanbases to support something like this?

NASA to Reveal Mars 2020 Rover Name Today

NASA is ready to start another road trip on Mars and today it plans to announce the name of the rover that's scheduled to begin that journey to the red planet as soon as July. 