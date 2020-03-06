Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:
The Way Back - A former HS basketball phenom, struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. But will it be enough to set him on the road to redemption? Starring Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, Da’Vinchi -- Rated R
Onward - The latest Disney-Pixar movie stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two elf brothers on a quest to finish a magic spell that will let them finally meet the dad they never knew. On his 16th birthday, their mom gives Tom a gift which reveals that dad was a wizard . . . and he wrote a spell that would let him visit them after he was gone. But when Tom tries to cast it, he messes up and only brings back Dad's BOTTOM half. Also starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger, Tracey Ullman -- Rated PG