Here are the new movies this weekend >>
"Just Mercy" (expands nationwide) - Jamie Foxx is a wrongfully-convicted, death row prisoner and Michael B. Jordan is a defense attorney being stonewalled by Alabama racism. Brie Larson is also in it as his paralegal assistant (PG-13)
"Like a Boss" - Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are best friends who build a beauty company together. But when they get overwhelmed financially, they accept a buyout offer from Salma Hayek, who pushes them to make drastic changes and rips off their ideas (R)
"1917" (expands nationwide) - Dean-Charles Chapman is given a mission to cross deep into enemy territory to stop his brother's unit from walking into an ambush and save the lives of 1,600 men during World War I. Benedict Cumberbatch & Colin Firth are also in it (R)
"Underwater" - Kristen Stewart is part of a crew of underwater researchers forced to evacuate their subterranean laboratory after an earthquake devastates the lab and unleashes creatures that start picking them off one by one (PG-13)