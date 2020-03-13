Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:
The Hunt - Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very specific purpose - The Hunt. Starring Betty Gilpin, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Hilary Swank -- Rated R
I Still Believe - The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Starring Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh, Abigail Cowen, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain -- Rated PG
Bloodshot - Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Starring Sam Heughan, Eliza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, Talulah Riley, Guy Pearce -- Rated PG-13