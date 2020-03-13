  • Dave Williams

Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:

The Hunt - Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very specific purpose - The Hunt. Starring Betty Gilpin, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Hilary Swank -- Rated R

I Still Believe - The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Starring Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, Melissa Roxburgh, Abigail Cowen, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain -- Rated PG

Bloodshot - Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Starring Sam Heughan, Eliza Gonzalez, Vin Diesel, Talulah Riley, Guy Pearce -- Rated PG-13

Tags

In other news

Little Pizza Tables Go BIG

Little Pizza Tables Go BIG

You know those tiny white plastic "tables" that pizza places put in their pizza boxes to keep the cheese from smashing into the roof of the box?

Mini Big Macs?

Mini Big Macs?

The Big Mac is an institution: It's two patties with an extra bun bottom in between. Well guess what? It just got bigger . . . AND smaller.

"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

"The Masked Singer" Adds Guest Judges

“The Masked Singer” has added Sharon Osbourne and Yvette Nicole Brown as guest judges for upcoming episodes of the wacky Fox singing competition’s Season 3.  

Krispy Kreme Going Green

Krispy Kreme Going Green

This year instead of making A green donut for St. Patrick's Day, Krispy Kreme is ONLY going to make green donuts.

Lady Gaga Insect?

Lady Gaga Insect?

We all know about Lady Gaga and her wild, flamboyant style. That style has inspired the name of a newly discovered insect species.

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

Dave's Video of the Day: Plane Pull

A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet for a Guinness World Record. 