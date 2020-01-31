New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola -- Rated PG-13
"The Rhythm Section" - A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays, Max Casella -- Rated R