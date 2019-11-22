Opening nationwide on Friday:
* Frozen II -- Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown - Rated PG
* 21 Bridges -- An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David - Rated R
* A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood -- Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Maryann Plunkett - Rated PG