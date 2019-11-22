  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide on Friday:

Frozen II -- Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Jason Ritter, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown - Rated PG

21 Bridges -- An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, Keith David - Rated R

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood -- Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.  Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Maryann Plunkett - Rated PG

Taco Bell adding Chicken Tenders

So guess what? Taco Bell says it’s testing new crispy tortilla chicken tenders! Yes it's an effort to upset the chicken wars dominated by fowl food purveyors Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

Dave's Video of the Day: Mean Mr. Grinch!

This mom took her kids to go meet the Grinch and told them in the car "don’t be scared he’s nice" They said "We won’t be scared we like the Grinch" You HAVE to see their reaction!

Recycled Black Friday Deals

We’ve all seen the ads from retailers claiming the best Black Friday deals. However, WalletHub has identified in its 2019 Black Friday Freshness Report that 18 percent of all deals are recycled this year. Among the retailers, Harbor Freight has the most recycled deals, totaling 60.2 percent …

National Stuffing Day

Can you believe that we're a week out from Thanksgiving? And by the way, today is National Stuffing Day. So if you want to crack open a box of Stove Top and eat the whole thing.....well, go for it!According to a new poll, a lot of us don't even use the term "stuffing" though. Just under 3,00…

ABC Sets Up their Summer

ABC is clearly ready for summer again as they have renewed its entire slate of "Summer Fun and Games" programming!