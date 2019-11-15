Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:
"Ford v Ferrari" - American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Starring Christian Bale & Matt Damon -- PG-13
"The Good Liar" - Ian McKellen is a con man who sets his sights on the recently widowed Helen Mirren. The situation quickly escalates into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse as he tries to swindle her out of millions while simultaneously protecting his own secret past -- R
"Charlie's Angels" - When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all. Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart -- PG-13