Here are the movies hitting theaters this week:

"Ford v Ferrari" - American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Starring Christian Bale & Matt Damon -- PG-13

"The Good Liar" - Ian McKellen is a con man who sets his sights on the recently widowed Helen Mirren. The situation quickly escalates into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse as he tries to swindle her out of millions while simultaneously protecting his own secret past -- R

"Charlie's Angels" - When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all. Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart -- PG-13

Feel Good Friday: Cat Shelters

Alright so if you're a cat person, you'll love this: There is a guy out in Utah named Philip Rogich who's trying to help as many feral cats as he possibly can to make it through the winter.

Dave's Video of the Day: No Paws-ing

Enjoy this funny video of a whimpering dog named Apollo, who's in front of the TV. The dog's upset because the show has been paused. But as soon as it starts back up, he's okay . . . until it gets paused it again.

Turkey Pringles Have Arrived!

Remember last week I was telling you about the Pringles  Thanksgiving meal kits? The ones filled with chips that taste like turkey, duck, chicken, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. 

Star leaving the Milky Way

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.