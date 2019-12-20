Movies opening Nationwide today >>
Cats - A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Starring Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden -- Rated PG
Bombshell - A group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon -- Rated R
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Ian McDiarmid, Keri Russell, Lupita Nyong’o -- Rated PG-13