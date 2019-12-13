  • Dave Williams

Black Christmas - A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Starring Imogen Poots, Cary Elwes, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O’Grady -- Rated PG-13 

Jumanji: The Next Level - the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. Starring Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Madison Iseman, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Danny DeVito -- Rated PG-13

Richard Jewell - American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Starring Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates -- Rated R

Tags

In other news

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

If a BIG part of your Christmas experience is the cookies, this one is for you. Does anybody out there still do cookie exchanges? Where everyone brings cookies they've baked to trade with your family or friends?

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

Moms and dads on the parenting website Kidspot are raving about a money- and time-saving hack they implement during the holidays called the "four-gift" rule.  

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.