Black Christmas - A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Starring Imogen Poots, Cary Elwes, Lily Donoghue, Brittany O’Grady -- Rated PG-13
Jumanji: The Next Level - the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game. Starring Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Madison Iseman, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Danny DeVito -- Rated PG-13
Richard Jewell - American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. Starring Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates -- Rated R