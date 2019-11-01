Movies Opening Nationwide today >>>
Arctic Dogs - Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mail-room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams. He yearns to become a Top Dog. Starring Anjelica Huston, Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Laurie Holden, Michael Madsen -- Rated PG
Terminator: Dark Fate - Sarah Connor & a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Starring Mackenzie Davis, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna, Natalie Reyes --Rated R
Motherless Brooklyn - Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Starring Dallas Roberts, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Leslie Mann -- Rated R