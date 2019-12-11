  • Dave Williams

The Library of Congress' National Film Registry just added 25 films and it's a diverse collection. 

There are music themed movies like Amadeus, Purple Rain and Coal Miner's Daughter. Also Oliver Stone's Vietnam War drama Platoon and Disney's Cinderella highlight the list. Prince's Purple Rain also joins it's soundtrack which was already in the collection.

This year's class includes an unprecedented number directed by women. Among them are Patricia Cardoso's "Real Women Have Curves" and Elaine May's "A New Leaf." The films span all years and genres and are chosen in consultation with the National Film Preservation Board and a cadre of librarians. The public also gets to vote. Their top pick this year was Kevin Smith's "Clerks," from 1994.

Here's the 2019 class in alphabetical order:

Amadeus (1984)

Becky Sharp (1935)

Before Stonewall (1984)

Body and Soul (1925)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Clerks (1994)

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

Emigrants Landing at Ellis Island (1903)

Employees Entrance (1933)

Fog of War (2003)

Gaslight (1944)

George Washington Carver at Tuskegee Institute (1937)

Girlfriends (1978)

I Am Somebody (1970)

Last Waltz, The (1978)

My Name Is Oona (1969)

A New Leaf (1971)

Old Yeller (1957)

The Phenix City Story (1955)

Platoon (1986)

Purple Rain (1984)

Real Women Have Curves (2002)

She's Gotta Have It (1986)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Zoot Suit (1981)

Tags

In other news

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

Moms and dads on the parenting website Kidspot are raving about a money- and time-saving hack they implement during the holidays called the "four-gift" rule.  

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Holiday Desserts Get Us Dreaming

Believe it or not, Christmas is only two weeks away. So if this survey is right, you've been dreaming about what you'll be eating that day for a solid week now.