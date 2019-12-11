The Library of Congress' National Film Registry just added 25 films and it's a diverse collection.
There are music themed movies like Amadeus, Purple Rain and Coal Miner's Daughter. Also Oliver Stone's Vietnam War drama Platoon and Disney's Cinderella highlight the list. Prince's Purple Rain also joins it's soundtrack which was already in the collection.
This year's class includes an unprecedented number directed by women. Among them are Patricia Cardoso's "Real Women Have Curves" and Elaine May's "A New Leaf." The films span all years and genres and are chosen in consultation with the National Film Preservation Board and a cadre of librarians. The public also gets to vote. Their top pick this year was Kevin Smith's "Clerks," from 1994.
Here's the 2019 class in alphabetical order:
Amadeus (1984)
Becky Sharp (1935)
Before Stonewall (1984)
Body and Soul (1925)
Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
Clerks (1994)
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)
Emigrants Landing at Ellis Island (1903)
Employees Entrance (1933)
Fog of War (2003)
Gaslight (1944)
George Washington Carver at Tuskegee Institute (1937)
Girlfriends (1978)
I Am Somebody (1970)
Last Waltz, The (1978)
My Name Is Oona (1969)
A New Leaf (1971)
Old Yeller (1957)
The Phenix City Story (1955)
Platoon (1986)
Purple Rain (1984)
Real Women Have Curves (2002)
She's Gotta Have It (1986)
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
Zoot Suit (1981)