Opening nationwide today:
"Fantasy Island" - Michael Pena is Mr. Rourke in this horror adaptation of the classic '70s TV show about a magical island resort where all their fantasies come true. The island's guests include Portia Doubleday from "Mr. Robot", Maggie Q, and Lucy Hale - - Rated PG-13
"Sonic the Hedgehog" - Sonic, a blue alien with supersonic speed who's hiding out on Earth from aliens that want to steal his power. James Marsden is a guy who protects him when Sonic causes an accidental power outage that puts him on the government's radar. And Jim Carrey is the over-the-top villain, Dr. Robotnik, who sends a robot army after Sonic so he can take over the world. Ben Schwartz is the voice of Sonic -- Rated PG