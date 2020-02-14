  • Dave Williams

Opening nationwide today:

 "Fantasy Island" - Michael Pena is Mr. Rourke in this horror adaptation of the classic '70s TV show about a magical island resort where all their fantasies come true. The island's guests include Portia Doubleday from "Mr. Robot", Maggie Q, and Lucy Hale - - Rated PG-13

"Sonic the Hedgehog" - Sonic, a blue alien with supersonic speed who's hiding out on Earth from aliens that want to steal his power. James Marsden is a guy who protects him when Sonic causes an accidental power outage that puts him on the government's radar. And Jim Carrey is the over-the-top villain, Dr. Robotnik, who sends a robot army after Sonic so he can take over the world. Ben Schwartz is the voice of Sonic  -- Rated PG

Last Saturday Delta Air Lines reunited a 1-year-old named Kenley, with her doll after she lost it while traveling between Hartford, Connecticut and Atlanta.

Have you always dreamed of touching the stars? Or at least floating in space amongst them? Good news, NASA is hiring it's next class of astronauts!!

We're in that time of the year where we're loading up on thin mints, tagalongs, samoas or whatever your favorite girl scout cookie is so we'll have them through the next year.