Huey

Huey Lewis & the News

 Deanne Fitzmaurice

Huey Lewis & the News announced their first new, original album since 2001, Weather, will be coming out February 14.

They also unveiled their new single, "While We're Young," following their previous release, "Her Love Is Killin' Me."  Weather features six original tracks, as well as a cover of the classic Eugene Church song, "Pretty Girls Everywhere."  The sessions for the new music took place right around the time last year that Lewis was diagnosed with Ménière's disease, an inner-ear disorder characterized by vertigo, ringing and hearing loss. It's prohibited his ability to perform but apparently, not to sing.

Weather follows 2001's Plan B and 2010's R&B covers album Soulsville.

