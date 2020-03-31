New DiGiorno Pizza

I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . . the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?
DiGiorno just started selling a frozen pizza that has a CROISSANT crust. And from the picture on the box . . . yeah, it really looks like the entire crust is just one big croissant.
The pizza is brand new, so there's no guarantee it'll be in stock anywhere right now . . . but then again, when I try to place an online grocery order, everything else is out of stock too right now so who knows?