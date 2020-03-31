Croissant Pizza
delish.com

I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . .  the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?

DiGiorno just started selling a frozen pizza that has a CROISSANT crust. And from the picture on the box . . . yeah, it really looks like the entire crust is just one big croissant.

The pizza is brand new, so there's no guarantee it'll be in stock anywhere right now . . . but then again, when I try to place an online grocery order, everything else is out of stock too right now so who knows? 

(The Impulsive Buy

Tags

In other news

New DiGiorno Pizza

New DiGiorno Pizza

I guess this is a new cousin of the CRONUT . . .  the combo of a croissant and a pizza. The crozza? The pissant?

Dave's Video of the Day: Camoflague

Dave's Video of the Day: Camoflague

A couple in England spotted their neighbour’s ingenious method to escape outside and have a break-away from quarantine, by hilariously dressing up as an inconspicuous bush.

Crocs Helping Healthcare Workers

Crocs Helping Healthcare Workers

The Crocs brand announced last week that they will provide free footwear to health-care workers helping combat the coronavirus in U.S.  

Stuck at Home? Bake

Stuck at Home? Bake

With so many of us spending more time at home together whether it's for self-quarantine, home from school or working from home. Why not get back into the kitchen and rediscover the joy of baking?

Still Spending, But on What?

Still Spending, But on What?

We Americans ARE still spending our money right now . . . we're just spending money on WAY different things than we usually do.A new study looked into what we're spending our money on right now at grocery stores and drug stores, and compared it to what we were buying exactly one year ago.The…

Dave's Video of the Day: Just Dance

Dave's Video of the Day: Just Dance

Meet multiple record holder Carrie Swidecki, whose titles include the longest video-game marathon playing on a Just Dance game with a time of 138 hours 34 seconds!

Coping with Virus through Humor

Coping with Virus through Humor

It may be a little awkward, but humor is helping people around the planet cope with the fear and anxiety the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed.

Canada Dry...Spicy?!

Canada Dry...Spicy?!

Ginger ale isn't really known for having a STRONG ginger flavor . . . it's usually pretty light. I guess this is what happens when it's not.