New Celine Songs

Great news for Celine Dion fans, she has unveiled three new songs: “Courage,” “Laying Down” and “Imperfections. ”

The three songs will appear on her forthcoming album, Courage, which will be released on November 15th. It’s her first English album in six years. The trio of singles follow her previously released Courage track, “Flying On My Own,” which she unveiled on the last night of her 16-year Las Vegas residency in June.

Her Courage World Tour kicks off tonight for a three-night stand at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Courage is available to preorder now.

The upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick off in early 2020 with its first round of international dates. The trek, “An Evening With Whitney,” launches January 23rd in Mexico and wraps April 3rd in Minsk, Belarus, with North American shows tentatively planned for fall 2020.

If you have to make a big decision, here's some advice: Eat 14 donuts first.

It: Chapter Two topped the box office for a second straight week, grabbing an estimated 40.7 million. The second film in the It franchise earned more than $153 million stateside and delivered an estimated $323.3 globally. The two films collectively earned $1.02 billion worldwide.