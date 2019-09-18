New Celine Songs

Great news for Celine Dion fans, she has unveiled three new songs: “Courage,” “Laying Down” and “Imperfections. ”
The three songs will appear on her forthcoming album, Courage, which will be released on November 15th. It’s her first English album in six years. The trio of singles follow her previously released Courage track, “Flying On My Own,” which she unveiled on the last night of her 16-year Las Vegas residency in June.
Her Courage World Tour kicks off tonight for a three-night stand at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Courage is available to preorder now.