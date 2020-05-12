Nebraska Is The Birthplace Of Kool-Aid

Kool-Aid is a staple of childhood, it's on dinner tables and picnic tables all around the country. It’s available in grocery stores everywhere, but not everybody knows that Kool-Aid was invented right here in Nebraska.
The year was 1927, that's when Edwin Perkins who lived in Hastings, perfected a formula and named the mix Kool-Ade. He initially came up with six flavors: raspberry, lemon, orange, cherry, grape, and root beer. The name was later changed to Kool-Aid.
You can learn more about the invention of Kool-Aid, Edwin Perkins’ life, and a whole lot more at the Hastings Museum. It features a large space dedicated to Kool-Aid history, complete with early Kool-Aid Man costumes, tons of Kool-Aid merchandise, and some fun photo opportunities. Check out the museum’s website for information on visiting.