Can you believe that we're a week out from Thanksgiving? And by the way, today is National Stuffing Day. So if you want to crack open a box of Stove Top and eat the whole thing.....well, go for it!
According to a new poll, a lot of us don't even use the term "stuffing" though. Just under 3,000 Americans were asked: "What do you call the Thanksgiving side dish that mixes bread cubes, broth, and seasoning?" And a quarter of us call it "dressing."
66% call it stuffing . . . 25% call it "dressing" . . . 3% of Americans call it something else, like "filling" . . . and 6% weren't sure which term they use most.