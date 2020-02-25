Did you know that it's National Pancake Day?
Yes there is also one in September. But this is the one IHOP does where you can get a free short stack! Have you gotten yours yet? They just ask you to donate whatever you can to various children's hospitals.
This is the 15th year they've done it, and the pancake deal runs all day, from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M., or as late as 10:00 P.M. at some locations, you'll just have to check on that. And when you're at the restaurant you can sign up for a chance to win free pancakes for LIFE. Now THAT would be a grand prize for sure!!
With that in mind, a new study in England asked people what the "PERFECT" pancake looks like. But apparently they like them a little thinner than we do.
The average answer was "golden brown," about six inches in diameter, and only 0.15 inches thick. Which is just over an eighth of an inch. Fluffier pancakes are closer to half-an-inch thick.
Also, syrup is NOT the most popular pancake topping in England. Lemon and sugar took the top two spots. Syrup is third.