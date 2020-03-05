NASA to Reveal Mars 2020 Rover Name Today

NASA is ready to start another road trip on Mars and today it plans to announce the name of the rover that's scheduled to begin that journey to the red planet as soon as July.
For a number of years the new robotic explorer has been known as "Mars 2020." But last year, NASA held a contest asking students from around the US to write an essay suggesting a name for the rover. Over 4,000 judges reviewed the more than 28,000 entries to whittle the list down to 155 semifinalists. Yet another round reduced the choices to just nine finalists: Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage.
The name will be revealed during a live event on NASA TV at 12:30 CT