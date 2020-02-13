NASA is Hiring Astronauts

Have you always dreamed of touching the stars? Or at least floating in space amongst them? Good news, NASA is hiring it's next class of astronauts!!
Starting on March 2, NASA will be accepting applications as they want to get to the South Pole of the moon by 2024 -- and it wants to send a woman there for the first time, along with another man.
The cool thing is this class of astronauts, part of the Artemis Generation, will be a part of the agency's efforts to prepare for another moon landing, and eventually, a landing on Mars.
If you think you've got what it takes, you can apply on the USAjobs website from March 2 to 31. NASA says it will select its new class of candidates in mid-2021.