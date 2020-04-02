NASA and SpaceX are Ready

NASA

This is great news for not just space fans but all of us as Americans. For the first time since the final space shuttle mission in 2011, astronauts will launch into space aboard an American rocket and spacecraft from American soil, according to NASA.

The agency, along with SpaceX, right now is eyeing a mid-to-late May launch for the manned SpaceX Demo-2 flight test from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Since the last shuttle mission our crews launching to the International Space Station have been aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
 
The simulations and tests have all gone well and everyone at NASA is expecting things to stay on track.

Pizza Hack

Pizza Hack

Has anyone tried this pizza hack? Apparently it makes a big difference when you order pizza. Especially if you got a pizza with really good crust.

