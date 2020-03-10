Napping Can be Beneficial

Napping
When you hear about napping when pops into your mind. Your young children needing one or your older parents dozing off in the afternoon? What about you, do you nap?

If you've had a pretty rough day and you feel like calling it a day and dozing off for a bit, you don't need to feel bad. It really can be hard to find the time to rejuvenate and recover with all our daily responsibilities am I right? Napping has benefits that could help you level up in your overall health and productivity.

Need some good reasons to nap? Get some here: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/09/us/national-napping-day-wellness-trnd/index.html

