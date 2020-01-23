Mr. Peanut is DEAD?

Unfortunately, I have some very sad news for you peanut lovers out there. Planters has killed off MR. PEANUT!!!
A video posted yesterday shows Mr. Peanut driving his NUTmobile with Wesley Snipes and comedian Matt Walsh.
But when Mr. Peanut swerves to avoid an armadillo, the vehicle goes off a cliff, and all three guys spill out and end up hanging onto a branch. Since it's too heavy for all three of them, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself.
In a Tweet, Mr. Peanut's "estate" said, quote, "It's with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old. He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time."
But Mr. Peanut might not be gone for good. His "funeral" will be part of a Planters Super Bowl ad that'll run during the third quarter. #RIPeanut
Follow along on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrpeanut
See more: https://www.facebook.com/mrpeanut/