Here's a new batch of film nominations from an influential media organization - but superhero flicks and "Frozen 2" need not apply.
AARP, the organization for retired persons, has released nominations for its annual Movies for Grownups awards, which is designed to reward films that resonate with older viewers and fight industry ageism.
AARP The Magazine on Tuesday nominated "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Bombshell," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Farewell," "The Irishman" and "The Two Popes" for the best picture/best movie category. Last year, Shirley MacLaine was honored for career achievement and "Green Book" was named best picture/best movie for grown-ups
Tony Danza will host the awards at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11. The ceremony will be broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. Annette Bening will be honored for career achievement.
