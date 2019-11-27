Movies
aarp.org

Here's a new batch of film nominations from an influential media organization - but superhero flicks and "Frozen 2" need not apply.

AARP, the organization for retired persons, has released nominations for its annual Movies for Grownups awards, which is designed to reward films that resonate with older viewers and fight industry ageism.

AARP The Magazine on Tuesday nominated "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Bombshell," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Farewell," "The Irishman" and "The Two Popes" for the best picture/best movie category. Last year, Shirley MacLaine was honored for career achievement and "Green Book" was named best picture/best movie for grown-ups

Tony Danza will host the awards at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11. The ceremony will be broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. Annette Bening will be honored for career achievement.

NEW YORK (AP)

Tags

In other news

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Leave 'Secret Santa' Alone!

Some millennials want to bring an end to the "Secret Santa" office holiday tradition because it "gives them anxiety," a recent study found.  

Busch to the Rescue!

Busch to the Rescue!

If you have someone on your Christmas list that wants as much beer as possible for cheap this Christmas, here's your magical solution.

Movies For Grownups

Movies For Grownups

Here's a new batch of film nominations from an influential media organization - but superhero flicks and "Frozen 2" need not apply.

Guinness World Record Challah

Guinness World Record Challah

A kosher bakery in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 32-foot-long loaf of challah, a type of braided egg bread.  

Expensive Facial

Expensive Facial

A cruise passenger says she was charged over $2,950 for a spa treatment, despite being told that it would cost less than $30. Now, after sharing her story, she’s finally getting her money back.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Dog Driver

Dave's Video of the Day: Dog Driver

Some Port St. Lucie neighbors watched a dog get the ride of a lifetime. It was stuck inside a car driving in reverse for nearly an hour. Neighbors say the dog did not seem to mind at all.