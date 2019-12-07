Most Watched Music Videos of 2019

YouTube released their 2019 data at the end of the week . . . including this year's annual "Rewind" video, which highlights the best of the year on the site.
And this year they took a different approach, after last year's video was UNIVERSALLY hated. It actually still holds the record for the most-disliked video in YouTube's history, with more than 17 million thumbs down votes!
So they did it nice and easy this year. Instead of it being a new original video, it's basically just a supercut of the most-liked videos, set to music.
They said, quote, "In 2018, we made something you didn't like . . . so let's see what you DID like, because you're better at this than we are." Of course, the Internet doesn't work that way.