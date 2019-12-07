  • Dave Williams

YouTube released their 2019 data at the end of the week . . . including this year's annual "Rewind" video, which highlights the best of the year on the site.

And this year they took a different approach, after last year's video was UNIVERSALLY hated. It actually still holds the record for the most-disliked video in YouTube's history, with more than 17 million thumbs down votes! 

So they did it nice and easy this year. Instead of it being a new original video, it's basically just a supercut of the most-liked videos, set to music. 

They said, quote, "In 2018, we made something you didn't like . . . so let's see what you DID like, because you're better at this than we are." Of course, the Internet doesn't work that way. 

Tags

In other news

Most Watched Music Videos of 2019

Most Watched Music Videos of 2019

YouTube released their 2019 data at the end of the week . . . including this year's annual "Rewind" video, which highlights the best of the year on the site.

KFC Fire Logs are Back!!

KFC Fire Logs are Back!!

Do you remember last year when KFC put Christmas yule logs to SHAME when they introduced a fire log that smells like their Fried Chicken when they burned?

Feel Good Friday: Emergency Coats

Feel Good Friday: Emergency Coats

This is just a really neat idea! A couple named Carl Buchanon and Cathy Macaione live in South Bend, Indiana. And they were worried about people getting caught out in cold weather this winter.

Orange is the new Bad?

Orange is the new Bad?

Well if you're going to be hunting for a new job in 2020, do you know that what you wear to your interview could affect your chances? It can and one color in particular could get you rejected . . .