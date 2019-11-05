It's crazy but believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just three weeks away!
There was a new study done that figured out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state, it was based on Google searches.
Roasted turkey recipes were on top in nine states . . . while here in Nebraska corn casserole was tops and back in my home state of New York it was salad. WHAT?!
The study also took a look at what where the most popular Thanksgiving DESSERTS in each state as well.
Pumpkin pie and brownies tied for number one, with 15 states each. Brownies was # 1 here and in New York. Now that I can get dig.