It's crazy but believe it or not, Thanksgiving is just three weeks away!

There was a new study done that figured out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state, it was based on Google searches.

Roasted turkey recipes were on top in nine states . . . while here in Nebraska corn casserole was tops and back in my home state of New York it was salad. WHAT?! 

The study also took a look at what where the most popular Thanksgiving DESSERTS in each state as well.

Pumpkin pie and brownies tied for number one, with 15 states each. Brownies was # 1 here and in New York. Now that I can get dig.

Microsoft May Lead the Way

We've talked about a four day work before and how it could be beneficial. As you know Microsoft boasts cutting-edge technology for business. There are workers everywhere hoping that the company breaks new ground by implementing a four-day workweek.

Dave's Video of the Day: Tough Owl

Wednesday while on the road a Glendale couple was surprised when they hit something in the road and then discovered an owl was stuck in the front grill of their car.

'Terminator: Dark Fate' Takes #1

"Terminator: Dark Fate" got good reviews from critics and fans, but it definitely wasn't the box office draw that a lot of people expected and the "Hollywood Reporter" says it's on track to LOSE $120 million. 

**Online Extra - Liam Gallager at EMAs

Liam Gallagher was on hand and performed as part of the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, while there he took the opportunity to revisit the Oasis hit “Wonderwall” alongside his recent solo track “Once.”

Little-Known Goat Island

Those who are familiar with paddling Nebraska’s rivers may be acquainted with many of the small, often temporary, islands that inhabit the waterscape.