So the folks at Ranker looked into what food was the most popular food in each state. It should be pretty darn accurate too because they talked with residents of each state to determine the answers!
We all have strong opinions about our state and the things it's associated with. So here's a look at our neighboring states first.
South Dakota's favorite food is the Bison Burger, Kansas says Barbeque Pork is their favorite while in Iowa it's Pork Chops.
So what about here in Nebraska? Not surprisingly it's Steak!
See what other States choose for their most popular food: https://www.ranker.com/list/most-popular-food-in-each-state/nathan-gibson?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=historypost&pgid=642850749204637&utm_campaign=most-popular-food-in-each-state&fbclid=IwAR0wCCJ0Q6rk0NxHLqii1WEK2IT7IOutxpWBb1fFcjcNLQY-HBtJWEMLtS8