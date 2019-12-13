Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

If a BIG part of your Christmas experience is the cookies, this one is for you. Does anybody out there still do cookie exchanges? Where everyone brings cookies they've baked to trade with your family or friends?
General Mills just figured out the most popular Christmas cookie in every state by analyzing all of the traffic to their three main recipe websites: BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com.
The most popular cookies overall are Peanut Butter Blossoms, which won seven states. Sugar Cookie M&M Bars came in second, with five states. Sugar Cookie Cutouts, Spritz Cookies, Italian Christmas Cookies, and Christmas Crinkle Cookies each won four states.
Here in Nebraska it's a peanut butter-chocolate cookie and in my home state of New York the black and white cookie.