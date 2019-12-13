Cookie Map
imgur.com

If a BIG part of your Christmas experience is the cookies, this one is for you. Does anybody out there still do cookie exchanges? Where everyone brings cookies they've baked to trade with your family or friends?

General Mills just figured out the most popular Christmas cookie in every state by analyzing all of the traffic to their three main recipe websites: BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com.

The most popular cookies overall are Peanut Butter Blossoms, which won seven states. Sugar Cookie M&M Bars came in second, with five states. Sugar Cookie Cutouts, Spritz Cookies, Italian Christmas Cookies, and Christmas Crinkle Cookies each won four states. 

Here in Nebraska it's a peanut butter-chocolate cookie and in my home state of New York the black and white cookie. 

(Thrillist)

Tags

In other news

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

If a BIG part of your Christmas experience is the cookies, this one is for you. Does anybody out there still do cookie exchanges? Where everyone brings cookies they've baked to trade with your family or friends?

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

"Four Gift" Christmas Rule

Moms and dads on the parenting website Kidspot are raving about a money- and time-saving hack they implement during the holidays called the "four-gift" rule.  

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Ugly Sweaters Get Priority Seating

Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Dave's Video of the Day: Close Call!

Video from a dash-cam captured the moment how after a truck drove under the bridge, pieces of the bridge fell off the structure, collapsing directly onto the roadway.

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles Does Carpool Karaoke

As Harry Styles guest hosted the Tuesday night episode of The Late Late Show, he calls the man he's going to be filling in for, James Corden, to commute to work together.