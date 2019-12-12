kisses
There's no doubt that Christmas time is upon us. Let the festivities begin!

Many Christmas family traditions involve candy. and even if candy isn't at the forefront of your holiday brain, sales for Christmas candy are huge - over $2 Billion worth of huge. This map breaks down which states are buying which candies. And perhaps gives some insight into regional traditions.

 

Christmas Candy Quick Facts

93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays

1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end.

Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.

The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.

December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.

Canada spent $362M (USD) in Dec 2014 on candy, confectionary & snack foods.

59% of holiday sales are expected to be online.

Source: CandyStore.com.

